Giants Rumors: Markus Golden Signs 1-Year, $5.1M UFA Contract Tender

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Giants outside linebacker Markus Golden reportedly signed a one-year, $5.1 million contract with the team after receiving an unrestricted free agent tender in April. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

