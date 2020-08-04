Giants Rumors: Markus Golden Signs 1-Year, $5.1M UFA Contract Tender

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Giants outside linebacker Markus Golden reportedly signed a one-year, $5.1 million contract with the team after receiving an unrestricted free agent tender in April.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

