TCU HC Gary Patterson Apologizes for Saying N-Word to Player During Practice

David Kent/Associated Press

TCU head coach Gary Patterson issued an apology Tuesday after using the N-word during a confrontation with Horned Frogs linebacker Dylan Jordan.

Jordan posted a statement about the encounter Monday (Warning: post includes a racial slur), which led multiple players to boycott yesterday's practice.

TCU offensive lineman Kellton Hollins confirmed the leadership council's meeting with Patterson:

"As a leadership council, we have spoken with Coach P about the events of today. We have discussed ways to move forward while keeping in mind the mental health of the football team. Coach P understands the significance of what he said. Regardless of the context, the word is unacceptable to use but even more so in today's climate. As a team, we will continue to hold coaches and everyone accountable especially as it pertains to the injustices of America."

Free-agent NFL offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, who played at TCU under Patterson, came to his former coach's defense.

"Can verify what you're hearing negatively is not the full story," Newhouse wrote on Twitter. "Don't let yourself get wrapped up in what sounds the most sensational. I will let Coach P speak for himself, but he has 30-plus years of a track record to stand on. Lets, for once, all be mature about it."

Another former player, who's also Black and spent five years playing for Patterson with the Horned Frogs, told Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he "never heard Patterson use a racial slur."

The 60-year-old Kansas native has been TCU's head coach since 2000. He's guided the program to a 172-70 record with 17 bowl appearances in 20 seasons. The team has gone 11-6 in those postseason games.

He ranked 17th in the country with a $4.9 million salary for the 2019 season, per USA Today.

Patterson and the Horned Frogs are scheduled to kick off the 2020 campaign Sept. 26 against SMU, though the situation remains fluid because of the coronavirus pandemic.