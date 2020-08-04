Cam Newton's 1st Photo in Patriots Uniform Revealed Ahead of Training Camp

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton posed for his first official portrait as a member of the New England Patriots on Monday.

Having gone unsigned for much of the offseason, Newton inked a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Patriots on July 8. ESPN's Field Yates shared the various incentives that could bump his earnings to as much as $7.5 million:

Although Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2015 MVP, reputation alone might not be enough to guarantee him the No. 1 job in Week 1.

It looked like New England was content to open the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham as the starting quarterback and replacement for Tom Brady before the Newton signing. And Dianna Russini of ESPN spoke to an AFC East head coach last month who said he "[knew] one thing for a fact: The Patriots love Jarrett Stidham."

Perhaps that will add motivation for Newton, who was probably already carrying a chip on his shoulder after the Carolina Panthers cast him aside in March. He said in a July 5 Instagram video that he's "a killer" and "getting tired of being humble."

