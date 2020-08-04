Lakers' LeBron James: Playing with Anthony Davis 'Everything That I Dreamed'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James praised Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis after the team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

"It's everything that I dreamed of," James told Spectrum SportsNet. "You know, I understand and I know the talent level that he possesses out on the floor both on the interior and out on the perimeter. He's one of those unicorn-type players that could do it all."

Davis recorded 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes against the Jazz.

