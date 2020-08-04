Lakers' LeBron James: Playing with Anthony Davis 'Everything That I Dreamed'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, celebrates with teammate Anthony Davis during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James praised Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis after the team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

"It's everything that I dreamed of," James told Spectrum SportsNet. "You know, I understand and I know the talent level that he possesses out on the floor both on the interior and out on the perimeter. He's one of those unicorn-type players that could do it all."

Davis recorded 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes against the Jazz.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    LeBron Stays on Message After Lakers Milestone

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Stays on Message After Lakers Milestone

    Dave McMenamin
    via ESPN.com

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans' Win Clouds Western Conference Playoff Race

    Race for 8th seed is more fun and more competitive than expected 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans' Win Clouds Western Conference Playoff Race

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Honored to Join Kobe in Record Books

    'I just got chills. ... I know he's looking down on us and cheering us on'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Honored to Join Kobe in Record Books

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report