Dana White Guarantees Conor McGregor Won't Have Another UFC Fight in 2020

Dana White Guarantees Conor McGregor Won't Have Another UFC Fight in 2020August 4, 2020
UFC President Dana White said Monday that former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor won't fight for the remainder of 2020.
White explained on Barstool Sports' My Mom's Basement podcast (via ESPN's Marc Raimondi) he's taken McGregor's June Twitter post about retirement at face value, at least for the rest of the year.
"This year, he is retired," White said. "He doesn't have a fight this year, and he won't have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. ... I guarantee he will not fight in 2020."
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ https://t.co/Dh4ijsZacZ
The 32-year-old Irish superstar returned from a 15-month hiatus with a knockout victory over Donald Cerrone in January. The fight lasted just 40 seconds.
It marked his first fight since a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout in October 2018. Although there's been off-and-on talk about a potential rematch with Khabib, nothing concrete has developed on that front.
White also said on the My Mom's Basement podcast he wasn't reading much into McGregor's cryptic "I accept!" Twitter post Thursday since there haven't been discussions about a UFC return, per Raimondi.
"I'm not focused on anything with anybody who's not fighting," he said. "Conor McGregor is retired. Do we all believe he'll stay retired? I think most of us don't believe he'll remain retired."
Although McGregor remains one of the promotion's biggest draws, he hasn't been one of its foundational fighters in recent years. He's entered the Octagon just twice since a November 2016 win over Eddie Alvarez, a span that also includes a boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.
As the UFC president alluded to, it would be a surprise if McGregor ultimately opts to remain retired and finishes his career with the win over Cerrone.
