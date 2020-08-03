Pistons Tell J. Cole 'Hit Us Up for That Tryout' After Master P Comments

Pistons Tell J. Cole 'Hit Us Up for That Tryout' After Master P CommentsAugust 4, 2020
The Detroit Pistons went 20-46 this season as one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
Maybe it won't hurt to give a 35-year-old rapper a tryout.
On Monday, the Pistons tweeted J. Cole should "hit us up for that tryout":
The tweet comes after Master P told TMZ Sports that J. Cole is training to be an NBA player and is serious about the pursuit. As Mitchell Peters of Billboard noted, Master P signed contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1990s and knows what it takes to reach such a level much better than most in the music business.
Master P and J. Cole also combined for a Puma commercial recently that seems to suggest the latter is looking to make the NBA:
J. Cole even wrote an essay for The Players' Tribune explaining that he gave up an opportunity to play for St. John's to become a rap star.
The Pistons might give him a chance to follow his basketball dreams once again.
