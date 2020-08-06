Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Position-by-Position Player RankingsAugust 6, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Position-by-Position Player Rankings
NFL training camps are firing up, and we're just about a month away from the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs opening the 2020 season at Arrowhead Stadium.
That means fantasy football draft season is officially in high swing, and here you'll find an updated list of position-by-position player rankings for point-per-reception (PPR) leagues. We'll also provide information on undervalued and overvalued players and a listing of the top 100 players overall.
Now let's get to winning you a fantasy championship.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KCC (10)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (8)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (8)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (10)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (6)
- Josh Allen, BUF (11)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (10)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, NOS (6)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (5)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (8)
- Tom Brady, TBB (13)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (9)
- Aaron Rodgers, GBP (5)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (9)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (11)
- Cam Newton, NEP (6)
- Jared Goff, LAR (9)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (7)
- Philip Rivers, IND (7)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (9)
- Gardner Minshew, JAX (7)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (11)
- Drew Lock, DEN (8)
- Derek Carr, LVR (6)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (13)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (11)
- Nick Foles, CHI (11)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS (8)
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC (10)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (11)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (11)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (10)
- Jameis Winston, NOS (6)
- Marcus Mariota, LVR (6)
- Jarrett Stidham, NEP (6)
- Jacoby Brissett, IND (7)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (10)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (9)
- Ryan Griffin, TBB (13)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (8)
- Case Keenum, CLE (9)
- Jordan Love, GBP (5)
- Robert Griffin III, BAL (8)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (11)
- Josh Rosen, MIA (11)
- Mason Rudolph, PIT (8)
- Nick Mullens, SFO (11)
Be patient at the position. Having an elite fantasy quarterback is nice and all, but the deficit using an early pick on one can leave at running back or wide receiver often isn't worth it.
Undervalued
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
ADP: 108.4, QB13
My Rank: QB10
Stafford missed half the 2019 season with a back injury, but it was his first missed time since 2010, and he was on pace for almost 5,000 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a top-five fantasy finish when he got hurt.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: 129.4, QB16
My Rank: QB11
Like with Stafford, Roethlisberger's 2019 season was an injury-marred mess. But in 2018, he led the NFL in passing yards and finished the season second at his position in fantasy points.
Overvalued
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 58.2, QB4
My Rank: QB8
Murray is a talented young quarterback who can hurt teams with his arm and legs, and getting DeAndre Hopkins was a big boost to the passing game. But Murray is being selected far too close to his fantasy ceiling to be any kind of value.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 86.0, QB9
My Rank: QB12
The six-time Super Bowl champion was a big get for the Buccaneers, and Brady's passing game weapons in Tampa are much better than what he's had in recent seasons in New England. But Brady is a 43-year-old quarterback with one top-10 fantasy finish the past four seasons.
Sleeper
Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: Not Listed
My Rank: QB22
Minshew isn't an elite talent, and his options aren't great outside of DJ Chark. But what he does have going for him in 2020 is volume. The Jaguars are likely to be playing catch-up with regularity.
Top 50
Bye week in parentheses
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (9)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (8)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (6)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (10)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (5)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (10)
- David Johnson, HOU (8)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (11)
- Leonard Fournette, JAX (7)
- James Conner, PIT (8)
- Chris Carson, SEA (6)
- Raheem Mostert, SFO (11)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (11)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (8)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (7)
- Ronald Jones, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, CHI (11)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (5)
- Cam Akers, LAR (9)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (11)
- Derrius Guice, WAS (8)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (5)
- Sony Michel, NEP (6)
- James White, NEP (6)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, MIA (11)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (8)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TBB (13)
- Tevin Coleman, SFO (11)
- Marlon Mack, IND (7)
- Adrian Peterson, WAS (8)
- Latavius Murray, NOS (6)
- Zack Moss, BUF (11)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (9)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (8)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (10)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (7)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (8)
- Boston Scott, PHI (9)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (8)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (10)
- A.J. Dillon, GBP (5)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (7)
- Jamaal Williams, GBP (5)
- Chris Thompson, JAX (7)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (9)
- Anthony McFarland, PIT (8)
- Damien Harris, NEP (6)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (6)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (10)
- DeAndre Washington, KCC (10)
- Ryquell Armstead, JAX (7)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (6)
- Jalen Richard, LVR (6)
- Ito Smith, ATL (10)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (9)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (8)
- Justice Hill, BAL (8)
- Benny Snell, PIT (8)
- Rex Burkhead, NEP (6)
- Jerick McKinnon, SFO (11)
- Jaylen Samuels, PIT (8)
The running back position is king. Even if you implement the "zero RB" strategy and wait, success in fantasy depends largely on how your stable of ball-carriers fares.
In 2020, 10 of the first 12 picks on average (and 15 of the first 24) are running backs. Either load up early or have a group of upside fliers in mind for the middle rounds.
Undervalued
David Johnson, Houston Texans
ADP: 30.9, RB18
My Rank: RB16
Johnson's last season in Arizona was forgettable, and it's been a while since he's been dominant. But Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is surely going to feed Johnson to justify trading for him, and high-end RB2 numbers are a possibility.
Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 51.3, RB26
My Rank: RB21
Mostert's ADP is starting to inch back up after he and the 49ers settled his contract dispute. Tevin Coleman is going to figure in here as well, but Mostert is the lead tailback for one of the NFL's most run-heavy teams.
Overvalued
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: 6.1, RB5
My Rank: RB14
Since Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, Edwards-Helaire's ADP has rocketed. He is talented and plays in arguably the league's best offense, but he's also had next to no offseason to prepare for the pros.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
ADP: 11.0, RB9
My Rank: RB11
Over the first half of the 2019 season (while Kareem Hunt was suspended), Chubb was a top-10 fantasy option. But once Hunt took the field for the Browns, Chubb's per-game production fell out of the top 20.
Sleeper
Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
ADP: 97.7, RB42
My Rank: RB33
The arrival of Melvin Gordon in the Mile High City has relegated Lindsay to low-end RB3 status in fantasy drafts. Still, he has two 1,000-yard seasons in as many years and had a much better 2019 campaign than Gordon did.
Top 75
Bye week in parentheses
Wide Receivers
- Michael Thomas, NOS (6)
- Tyreek Hill, KCC (10)
- Davante Adams, GBP (5)
- Julio Jones, ATL (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (8)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (9)
- Chris Godwin, TBB (13)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (5)
- Mike Evans, TBB (13)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (11)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
- DJ Moore, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (10)
- Robert Woods, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (8)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (9)
- AJ Brown, TEN (7)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (7)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (11)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (9)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, NEP (6)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NOS (6)
- AJ Green, CIN (9)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (8)
- Marvin Jones, DET (5)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (8)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (11)
- Will Fuller, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (8)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (8)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (11)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (11)
- Sammy Watkins, KCC (10)
- John Brown, BUF (11)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (10)
- Mike Williams, LAC (10)
- Deebo Samuel, SFO (11)
- Preston Williams, MIA (11)
- Golden Tate, NYG (11)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (8)
- Mecole Hardman, KCC (10)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (9)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
- Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ (8)
- Henry Ruggs, LVR (6)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (13)
- N'Keal Harry, NEP (6)
- Hunter Renfrow, LVR (6)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (11)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (13)
- Allen Lazard, GBP (5)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SFO (11)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (9)
- Parris Campbell, IND (7)
- Alshon Jeffery, PHI (9)
- Michael Pittman, IND (7)
- Denzel Mims, NYJ (11)
- Dede Westbrook, JAX (7)
- Randall Cobb, HOU (8)
- James Washington, PIT (8)
- Corey Davis, TEN (7)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (11)
- Tyrell Williams, LVR (6)
- Mohamed Sanu, NEP (6)
Thanks to three- and four-wide sets and pass-heavy game plans, there are more fantasy-relevant wide receivers than ever before. Last year, there were four wideouts who caught 100 passes and 25 who cleared 1,000 receiving yards.
Undervalued
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 52.3, WR22
My Rank: WR14
There are questions surrounding Allen's quarterback play in 2020, but over the last three seasons, he has averaged over 100 receptions and 1,200 yards per season. Even if that tails off substantially in 2020, there's still value to be had.
Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 99.7, WR39
My Rank: WR32
Sanders finished a handful of slots above this ADP last year in a season split between Denver and San Francisco. Now in New Orleans as the Saints' No. 2 wide receiver, Sanders has WR2 upside in the ninth round of 12-team drafts.
Overvalued
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: 34.1, WR11
My Rank: WR16
Smith-Schuster's first season as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh wasn't a good one. I'm much more comfortable with him as a WR2 than a low-end WR1.
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: 64.0, WR28
My Rank: WR41
Brown is an explosive young pass-catcher who will have a few big stat lines when he peels off a long score. But he's also going to be high variance from week to week and is coming off the board ahead of a few more reliable pass-catchers.
Sleeper
Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears
ADP: 134.3, WR53
My Rank: WR44
The Bears badly need a wide receiver to step into the No. 2 role opposite Allen Robinson, and late last season Miller showed flashes of being up to the task. Throw in some improved QB play with Nick Foles, and you could have a cheaply available third weekly starter.
Top 75
Bye week in parentheses
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KCC (10)
- George Kittle, SFO (11)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (9)
- Darren Waller, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (8)
- Evan Engram, NYG (11)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (10)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (9)
- Rob Gronkowski, TBB (13)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (10)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (9)
- Jared Cook, NOS (6)
- Jack Doyle, IND (7)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (8)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (9)
- Noah Fant, DEN (8)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (7)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (6)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (5)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (11)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (10)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (7)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (11)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
- O.J. Howard, TBB (13)
- Jace Sternberger, GBP (5)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (11)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (9)
- David Njoku, CLE (9)
- Will Dissly, SEA (6)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (7)
- Vance McDonald, PIT (8)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (11)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (9)
- Cameron Brate, TBB (13)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (8)
- Trey Burton, IND (7)
- Jason Witten, LVR (6)
- Darren Fells, HOU (8)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (6)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (11)
- Devin Asiasi, NEP (6)
- Nick Boyle, BAL (8)
- Josh Oliver, JAX (7)
- Dan Arnold, ARZ (8)
- Adam Trautman, NOS (6)
- Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS (8)
- Kaden Smith, NYG (11)
At tight end, you can splurge for one of the "big two" at the position. Just be prepared to spend a second-round pick on George Kittle or Travis Kelce. You can wait a round or two later and nab Darren Waller. Or you can hold off, load up on running backs and wide receivers, and roll the dice on a low-end weekly starter.
Undervalued
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: 57.8, TE5
My Rank: TE4
Waller isn't undervalued by much, but if you're turned off by the lofty price tag for Kelce and Kittle and still want elite upside, the late fifth-rounder it will take to land Waller after his breakout 2019 season is as good as it's going to get.
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
ADP: 153.3, TE15
My Rank: TE11
Gesicki quietly came on down the stretch last year, tying Mark Andrews for sixth in PPR fantasy points per game from Week 12 on. If you're looking for a lottery-ticket tight end in 2020, Gesicki is your guy.
Overvalued
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 67.8, TE6
My Rank: TE9
There's an old adage in fantasy football that warns about "chasing ghosts." That's what you are doing with Gronkowski. It's more likely we'll see the so-so fantasy option from 2018 this year than the dominant force from Gronk's prime.
Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 110.1, TE11
My Rank: TE13
Cook had a solid fantasy season in his first year with the Saints in 2019, but his seventh-place finish in PPR fantasy points was the result of nine touchdowns on just 43 receptions. That touchdown rate isn't close to sustainable, especially with Emmanuel Sanders now in the Big Easy.
Sleeper
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 157.1, TE18
My Rank: TE16
Goedert showed what he was capable of: last year he was eighth in PPR fantasy points from Week 12 on. If Zach Ertz gets hurt or the wide receivers in Philly disappoint again, Goedert could demolish his ADP.
Top 50
Bye week in parentheses
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (8)
- Harrison Butker, KCC (10)
- Wil Lutz, NOS (6)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (10)
- Robbie Gould, SFO (11)
- Matt Gay, TBB (13)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (9)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (8)
- Matt Prater, DET (5)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (8)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (7)
- Mason Crosby, GBP (5)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (10)
- Jason Myers, SEA (6)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (8)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (10)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (8)
- Austin Seibert, CLE (9)
- Steven Hauschka, BUF (11)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (7)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (7)
- Justin Rohrwasser, NEP (6)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (6)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (9)
- Chandler Catanzaro, NYG (11)
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- San Francisco 49ers (11)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Buffalo Bills (11)
- Chicago Bears (11)
- Los Angeles Rams (9)
- New England Patriots (6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9)
- Kansas City Chiefs (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13)
- Denver Broncos (8)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10)
- Tennessee Titans (7)
- Indianapolis Colts (7)
- Cleveland Browns (9)
- Seattle Seahawks (6)
- Green Bay Packers (5)
- Dallas Cowboys (10)
- Washington Redskins (8)
- Houston Texans (8)
- Carolina Panthers (13)
- New York Jets (11)
- Arizona Cardinals (8)
It may be tempting to pursue an "elite" defense in the middle rounds, but a lot can change from year to year. The difference in scoring from the No. 1 fantasy defense to the No. 12 defense in 2019 was only about three fantasy points per game.
Meanwhile, last year's No. 1 kicker (Harrison Butker) averaged 9.2 points per game in NFL.com scoring. The No. 11 kicker (Brandon McManus) averaged 7.0 points per game.
Draft a defense late with a favorable matchup or two to open the year and then play the waiver wire. And wait until the final round to select a kicker—period.
Undervalued
Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: Not Listed
My Rank: K6
Gay wasn't especially efficient in 2019—he connected on fewer than 80 percent of his field-goal attempts. But he finished the season fifth in fantasy points, and with Tom Brady in town, the Tampa offense should move the ball well again in 2020.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams
ADP: 167.3, D/ST12
My Rank: D/ST9
The Eagles weren't huge fantasy scorers last year, finishing just inside the top 15 in fantasy points among defenses. But in Week 1, the Eagles face an anemic offense in the Washington Football Team, making Philly a prime matchup target late in drafts.
Overvalued
Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: 146.4, K1
My Rank: K1
Tucker is more than just the best kicker in the NFL...he's one of the best kickers in NFL history. He'll likely finish inside the top three again in 2020, but the draft capital necessary to acquire Tucker's services is better spent on upside plays elsewhere.
New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams
ADP: 128.3, D/ST5
My Rank: D/ST8
The New England defense was amazing last year, turning a flurry of big plays into a top 10 ranking among all players for much of the season. That kind of big-play production isn't sustainable, and the Patriots lost a number of players to free agency and opt-outs in 2020.
Sleeper
Kansas City Chiefs Defense/Special Teams
ADP: 168, D/ST13
My Rank: D/ST10
The Chiefs are known for Patrick Mahomes and a high-octane offense, but they have quietly put forth four straight top-12 defensive finishes in fantasy—including a pair of top-five seasons in 2018 and 2016. It's an annually underrated unit with a penchant for making big plays.
Top 25 Kickers
Bye week in parentheses
Top 25 Defense/Special Teams
Bye week in parentheses
Top 100 Overall
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NOS (6)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (9)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KCC (10)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (8)
- Davante Adams, WR, GBP (5)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (6)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (10)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (10)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (5)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (8)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (9)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (8)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (10)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TBB (13)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (11)
- George Kittle, TE, SFO (11)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (7)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (5)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (8)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (6)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KCC (10)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SFO (11)
- Mike Evans, WR, TBB (13)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (8)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (11)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (11)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (9)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
- Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (8)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (10)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (7)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (8)
- Ronald Jones, RB, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (11)
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (8)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (8)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (5)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (9)
- AJ Brown, WR, TEN (7)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (10)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (9)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (7)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (11)
- Jordan Howard, RB, MIA (11)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (9)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (6)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (8)
- Derrius Guice, RB, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (9)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NEP (6)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (5)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (11)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark, WR, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (10)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (11)
- Sony Michel, RB, NEP (6)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (9)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (8)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (10)
- James White, RB, NEP (6)
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (10)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, RB, MIA (11)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (9)
- Marvin Jones, WR, DET (5)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, QB, NOS (6)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (8)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (8)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (11)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TBB (13)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TBB (13)
- Will Fuller, WR, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (8)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (5)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (10)
With so many variations in scoring and lineup requirements, there is no one-size-fits-all list for drafting fantasy squads. But assuming a PPR league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense and maybe a "flex" option, this list has value for a couple of reasons.
The first is that it offers a glimpse of how the positions are valued relative to one another. In news that should surprise no one, the top of the list is loaded with running backs. There also isn't a single quarterback ranked inside the top 25.
The second is that you can compare these rankings to the average draft position data at Fantasy Football Calculator to get a feel for where players are being drafted relative to this valuation. If a player's ADP is substantially lower than his ranking (as with Odell Beckham Jr.), there could be value to be had.
Conversely, if a player's ADP is substantially higher than his ranking (as is the case with the elite quarterbacks), you know that if you want to land Patrick Mahomes, you'd better be prepared to pay for him.
Top 100
Bye week in parentheses
Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.