Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Position-by-Position Player Rankings

2 of 6

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The running back position is king. Even if you implement the "zero RB" strategy and wait, success in fantasy depends largely on how your stable of ball-carriers fares.

In 2020, 10 of the first 12 picks on average (and 15 of the first 24) are running backs. Either load up early or have a group of upside fliers in mind for the middle rounds.

Undervalued

David Johnson, Houston Texans

ADP: 30.9, RB18

My Rank: RB16

Johnson's last season in Arizona was forgettable, and it's been a while since he's been dominant. But Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is surely going to feed Johnson to justify trading for him, and high-end RB2 numbers are a possibility.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

ADP: 51.3, RB26

My Rank: RB21

Mostert's ADP is starting to inch back up after he and the 49ers settled his contract dispute. Tevin Coleman is going to figure in here as well, but Mostert is the lead tailback for one of the NFL's most run-heavy teams.

Overvalued

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

ADP: 6.1, RB5

My Rank: RB14

Since Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, Edwards-Helaire's ADP has rocketed. He is talented and plays in arguably the league's best offense, but he's also had next to no offseason to prepare for the pros.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

ADP: 11.0, RB9

My Rank: RB11

Over the first half of the 2019 season (while Kareem Hunt was suspended), Chubb was a top-10 fantasy option. But once Hunt took the field for the Browns, Chubb's per-game production fell out of the top 20.

Sleeper

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

ADP: 97.7, RB42

My Rank: RB33

The arrival of Melvin Gordon in the Mile High City has relegated Lindsay to low-end RB3 status in fantasy drafts. Still, he has two 1,000-yard seasons in as many years and had a much better 2019 campaign than Gordon did.

Top 75

Bye week in parentheses