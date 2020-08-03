Joey Bosa Says $135M Chargers Contract Came Together 'Faster Than I Expected'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-20.(AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Even Joey Bosa was surprised at the expediency with which negotiations over his extension with the Los Angeles Chargers were concluded. 

"I'm very relieved it got done early," Bosa told reporters Monday. "It definitely came together a little faster than I expected. Once things were figured out with the Players Association (camp rules, return to play) it took a week."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bosa and the Chargers agreed to a five-year, $135 million deal, with his $102 million in guaranteed money setting a record for a defensive player.

            

