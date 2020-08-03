Teddy Bridgewater 'Honored' to Follow Cam Newton as Panthers' Franchise QB

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater doesn't think his tenure with the Carolina Panthers has to be a zero-sum game in terms of how it impacts the general perception around Cam Newton's nine years with the franchise.

Bridgewater had to play the backup role for two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing his three-year, $63 million deal with Carolina. As a result, he sympathized with Newton, who settled on a one-year contract with the New England Patriots after going unsigned for much of the offseason.

ESPN's David Newton shared Bridgewater's comments:

"With Cam, it was one of those situations where I understand, as a player, you're a competitor, you want to get back out there and get an opportunity, that opportunity to show that you're still this elite guy. He's done some great things. He's obviously one of the best players to ever play for this franchise. Everyone around here respects him. They speak highly of him.

"I'm just honored to be following in the position that he left behind, to get the opportunity to resume my career."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.