Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James will opt out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news Monday as the lineman joins defensive tackle Kyle Peko as the first Broncos players to sit out for the year.

James signed a four-year, $51 million deal with Denver in 2019, but injuries limited him to only three appearances last season, and he will now miss all of the 2020 campaign.

