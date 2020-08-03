Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) takes the field during an NFL preseason football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James will opt out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news Monday as the lineman joins defensive tackle Kyle Peko as the first Broncos players to sit out for the year.

James signed a four-year, $51 million deal with Denver in 2019, but injuries limited him to only three appearances last season, and he will now miss all of the 2020 campaign.

  

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Odell says owners don’t see players ‘as human’ amid pandemic: ‘It doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this’ (WSJ)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the 2020 Season for Noah Fant

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Predicting the 2020 Season for Noah Fant

    Grant Afseth
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Cam Jordan Trash Talks Brady

    Saints DE got the trash talk going on Tom Brady’s birthday: ‘This is a team that’s fighting for second place’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Jordan Trash Talks Brady

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Tired of Playoff Losses

    The MVP on his 0-2 record in the postseason: ‘I’m tired of going home’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Tired of Playoff Losses

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report