7 Current WWE Stars Who Would Have Thrived in the '90s

Credit: WWE.com

The '90s was an odd decade for entertainment. The grunge and rap-rock genres were born, superhero movies were still largely marketed exclusively toward children, and pro wrestling was still trying to maintain some sense of kayfabe while also acknowledging it was scripted.

This was the decade when WCW began working its way to unseating WWE as the top promotion in the world, while game-changing stables like DX and NWO were formed and pay-per-views went from being special occasions to monthly events.

The biggest stars of the decade were a wide variety of colorful characters. "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Sting are just some of the legends who had their biggest moments during the last decade of the previous millennium.

The industry underwent many changes and that led to a shift in the way certain performers were booked. Powerhouses still dominated the main event scene for a long time, but smaller guys were starting to be taken more seriously due to their exciting brand of offense.

Many of the most popular stars from today might not have lasted six months in the business then, but there are just as many who would have thrived in the '90s. Let's take a look at some WWE stars who would have been successful 20-plus years ago.