The 1 UFA Who Should Turn Heads in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The hurdles facing undrafted free agents at NFL training camps are more difficult than usual in 2020.

Given the unorthodox nature of the preseasonless summer and differing roster requirements on a team-by-team basis (some cut down to 80 before veterans reported, others will wait), it will take special performances by college free agents to crack final rosters.

But thanks to individual talent and production, as well as roster fit and positional need, at least one undrafted free agent should turn heads at each team's camp before the season starts.