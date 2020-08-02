Bill Russell Reminds Fan on Twitter He's Still Alive During Blazers vs. Celtics

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is still alive.

At least the last time he checked.

When someone suggested the all-time great was "looking down from heaven smiling" when Marcus Smart blocked Carmelo Anthony's shot and kept it inbounds, which is something Russell consistently did during his playing career, the 12-time All-Star sent out a reminder (NSFW language in original tweet):

On the floor, the Boston Celtics held on for a dramatic 128-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers behind 34 points from Jayson Tatum and 30 points from Jaylen Brown.

Off the court, the five-time MVP didn't miss an opportunity to weigh in on the action with a friendly reminder when his name was mentioned.