6 UFC Breakout Stars from the First Half of 2020

It's already been quite a year for the UFC.

A pandemic that's trashed schedules around the globe kept the mixed martial arts powerhouse on the sidelines for a couple months before giving rise to a "Fight Island" phenomenon that allowed Dana White to get the company back into mainstream sports consciousness.

The promotion was among the first significant organizations to concoct a new normal amid the crisis, and it's managed to produce 13 crowd-free shows on ESPN since returning in early May, including pay-per-view cards in Florida, Nevada and the United Arab Emirates.

Those broadcasts and the eight more that preceded the shutdown have provided opportunities for a new batch of athletes to begin climbing the ladder toward superstar acclaim already achieved by the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones and Nate Diaz.

Toward that end, B/R put together a list of six fighters who've had the biggest breakouts thus far in 2020.

For clarity's sake, these are not established athletes who've leveled up to PPV headliners this year (Masvidal) nor those who'd already been contenders and took the next step to championship status (Justin Gaethje).

Rather, they're fighters who'd barely registered as a blip on the UFC radar, if at all, as the year began and have since elevated thanks to memorable performances across a tumultuous stretch.

We've put them together in alphabetical order, along with another handful of honorable mentions.

We've put them together in alphabetical order, along with another handful of honorable mentions.