WWE's Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Newborn Son in Instagram Photo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

Brie Bella arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella announced the birth of their son Sunday on Instagram.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" the couple's post, announcing the child was born Saturday, on Bella's Instagram page read.

The couple did not announce a name.

Bella and Bryan, who were married in 2014, had a daughter, Birdie, in 2017.

Bella's sister, Nikki, is also expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev this year. 

