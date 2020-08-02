WWE's Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Newborn Son in Instagram Photo

WWE's Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Newborn Son in Instagram PhotoAugust 2, 2020
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella announced the birth of their son Sunday on Instagram.
"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" the couple's post, announcing the child was born Saturday, on Bella's Instagram page read.
The couple did not announce a name.
Bella and Bryan, who were married in 2014, had a daughter, Birdie, in 2017.
Bella's sister, Nikki, is also expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev this year.
