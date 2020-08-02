Steelers' Jaylen Samuels, James Washington Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed wide receiver James Washington and running back Jaylen Samuels on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is designed for players who tested positive for the coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with an infected person. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose whether a player has tested positive under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Samuels, a skilled pass-catcher out of the backfield, rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown and added 47 receptions for 305 yards and a score last season. He's expected to be one of several Steelers running backs competing for reps along with James Conner, Benny Snell Jr. and 2020 fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr.

Washington was the Steelers' best downfield threat in 2019, hauling in 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 must receive three negative tests in a five-day span in order to return to team facilities.

Steelers cornerback Justin Layne and defensive back Arrion Springs were previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.