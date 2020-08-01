Report: Cardinals Discussing Pausing Season Amid Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals are considering pausing their season after six players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, per Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Three unidentified players and three staff members, all of whom are part of the Cardinals' 58-person traveling party, have tested positive, and the team's four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers from Friday through Sunday has been canceled.

The Cards' Monday game against the Detroit Tigers has also been postponed, meaning the next contest on the slate is a Tuesday road matchup with Detroit.

St. Louis started its season 3-2 before traveling to Milwaukee to face the Brewers. Initially, only the Cards' Friday game was postponed after testing conducted Wednesday before the team's road game against the Minnesota Twins revealed two positive player tests.

The Cards traveled to Milwaukee before hearing about the results, which were released Friday, and the team has been in self-isolation in its hotel since. However, the rest of their series was canceled after testing results released Saturday revealed confirmed cases for three staff members and another player.

