Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Lead Clippers to Big Win vs Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have reached the brink of playoff elimination just two games into the NBA's restart.

Saturday saw the Pelicans fall to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-103, giving the team its second straight defeat following Thursday's loss to the Utah Jazz. The Clippers, meanwhile, rebounded quickly from their Thursday loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson played 14 minutes, totaling seven points and five rebounds, after seeing the court for just 15 minutes on Thursday.



While the Clippers have already clinched a playoff spot, the Pelicans dropped to four games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with six games to play.

Notable Performers

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 28 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist (8-of-11 from three)

Brandon Ingram, SF, New Orleans Pelicans: 14 points, 2 rebounds

Derrick Favors, C, New Orleans Pelicans: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

What's Next

On Monday, the Pelicans will face their most important game of the restart when they tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The result may determine whether New Orleans has a viable path toward the postseason.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will continue tuning up for its playoff run Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns at 4 p.m. ET on NBA TV.