Pac-12 CFB Player Group Threatens Opt-Out over Racial Injustice, COVID-19 Safety

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

A group featuring potentially "hundreds" of Pac-12 football players are reportedly preparing to announce a boycott of training camps and games this season as they look to secure a written agreement with the conference ensuring health protections, benefits and a commitment to fighting racial injustice on campus.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach note players from Cal, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and more are involved in the effort and plan to release a "statement of unity" laying out their demands as soon as Sunday morning.

In a statement to ESPN, the Pac-12 says it has yet to hear from the group and welcomes players using their platforms to promote change:

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics. We support our student-athletes using their voice,and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.