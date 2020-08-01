Eduardo Rodriguez Won't Pitch for Red Sox Due to Heart Issue Related to COVID-19

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who is suffering from myocarditis—a mild inflammation of the heart—related to COVID-19, will not pitch this season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided the news to reporters (h/t Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe) and noted the team is optimistic that Rodriguez, 27, would recover fully.

"This is not something you want to mess around with," Bloom said.

Rodriguez was one of the American League's best starting pitchers last season, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings. He finished sixth in the AL Cy Young voting.

The southpaw tested positive for COVID-19 in March, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington. 

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

