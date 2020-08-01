Report: Jets' CJ Mosley Opts out of 2020 Season over Family Health Concerns

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) runs in a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley is reportedly opting out of the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, a source said Mosley's decision is due to "family health concerns."

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in free agency last offseason. His first season in New York after five years with the Baltimore Ravens was a bust, as a groin injury limited him to just two games.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

