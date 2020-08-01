Joey Bosa's New Chargers Contract Yearly Salary, Bonuses Reportedly Revealed

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Four days after the Los Angeles Chargers announced they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, details of the deal between the two sides have been revealed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Bosa agreed to a five-year, $135 million deal to remain in Los Angeles.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Bosa will receive $35 million in a signing bonus, a $17 million roster bonus paid Aug. 15 and a $1 million base salary for this season.

Bosa's base salaries in 2021 ($13.75 million) and 2022 ($21.25 million) are fully guaranteed upon signing the contract; his 2023 base salary of $24 million is guaranteed for injuries and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year.

The base salaries decrease in 2024 ($15 million) and 2025 ($17 million), but the two-time Pro Bowler will also receive a combined total of $15.36 million in roster bonuses over those two seasons.

Florio also noted that Bosa's $78 million fully guaranteed at signing ranks fourth in NFL history, trailing quarterbacks Matt Ryan ($94.5 million), Kirk Cousins ($84 million) and Aaron Rodgers ($79.2 million).

