Joey Bosa's New Chargers Contract Yearly Salary, Bonuses Reportedly Revealed

Joey Bosa's New Chargers Contract Yearly Salary, Bonuses Reportedly RevealedAugust 1, 2020
Four days after the Los Angeles Chargers announced they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, details of the deal between the two sides have been revealed.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Bosa agreed to a five-year, $135 million deal to remain in Los Angeles.
Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Bosa will receive $35 million in a signing bonus, a $17 million roster bonus paid Aug. 15 and a $1 million base salary for this season.
Bosa's base salaries in 2021 ($13.75 million) and 2022 ($21.25 million) are fully guaranteed upon signing the contract; his 2023 base salary of $24 million is guaranteed for injuries and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year.
The base salaries decrease in 2024 ($15 million) and 2025 ($17 million), but the two-time Pro Bowler will also receive a combined total of $15.36 million in roster bonuses over those two seasons.
Florio also noted that Bosa's $78 million fully guaranteed at signing ranks fourth in NFL history, trailing quarterbacks Matt Ryan ($94.5 million), Kirk Cousins ($84 million) and Aaron Rodgers ($79.2 million).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Players Next in Line for Big Extensions After Joey Bosa's Megadeal