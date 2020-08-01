Drew Brees Says Reaction to His Flag Comments 'Broke My Heart, It Was Crushing'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees expressed regret Saturday for criticizing players kneeling in protest during the national anthem during an interview in June.

Brees issued a prepared statement to reporters at his first training camp news conference:

"Going back to my comment on June 3, to think for a second that New Orleans or the state of Louisiana or the Black community would think that I was not standing with them for social justice, that completely broke my heart. It was crushing. Never ever would I feel that way. Now, I recognize that I missed an opportunity that day. I had an opportunity to talk about and emphasize the social injustices that exist for our Black community and our need as a country to support them and to advocate for systemic change. And my lack of awareness in that moment hurt a lot of people."

During an interview with Yahoo Finance in June, Brees said he would never agree with "disrespecting the flag" when asked about kneeling during the anthem:

After backlash from many, including some of his teammates, Brees issued an apology on Instagram, writing that he "missed the mark," and that he would "stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference."

