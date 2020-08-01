Bob Myers: Warriors Aren't Discussing Trades, 'Don't Even Know If We're Allowed'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Friday that he isn't having trade discussions with other teams.

During an appearance on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area), Myers noted that he isn't certain if teams are allowed to talk trades right now following the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season:

"To be truthful, we're not discussing trades with teams right now. I don't even know if we're allowed, but we're not. I perceive September for you to be busy reporting on whatever nuggets you have as far as potential trades.

"At this point, it's almost not worth hypothesizing internally, we still just need to operate as who's the best fit for us. Every team is always looking at their economics, will they change, maybe, but right now we're not worried about that kind of information because we just don't have it."

The Warriors are not one of the 22 teams invited to Orlando, Florida, to resume the NBA season since they own the worst record in the league at 15-50.

While it was an un-Warrior-like season after reaching the NBA Finals in five consecutive years, the poor record means they will land a high pick in the 2020 NBA draft that Myers can use to either select a top prospect or trade for a more experienced piece.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.