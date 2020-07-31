Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Says Grandmother Hannah in Coma Due to COVID-19

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jusuf Nurkic didn't want to talk basketball immediately after playing his first regular-season game in more than a year Friday.

He wanted to talk about the novel coronavirus—specifically, how dangerous it is.

While imploring people to wear masks, Nurkic noted his 67-year-old grandmother has contracted the virus and is currently in a coma.

The effects of the pandemic have already been greatly felt around the NBA.

A number of players have tested positive for COVID-19, and the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns died in April after contracting the virus. The NBA itself has taken to playing in a bubble specifically to shield itself from the coronavirus, isolating players who leave its Disney World campus for any reason.

For those outside the bubble, Nurkic wants to make sure appropriate precautions are being taken.

Wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing remain among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's top protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The NBA announced Wednesday it would provide free testing to marginalized communities within the league's 30 team markets.

Nurkic, meanwhile, said he debated leaving the bubble to go be with his family but was concerned over safety.

The 25-year-old returned to the court Friday after breaking his leg in a devastating injury last March. He recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 140-135 overtime victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.