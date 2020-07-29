NBA Announces Program Providing COVID-19 Tests to Marginalized Communities

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 29, 2020

An NBA sign is posted on a basketball arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. NBA games will resume Thursday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA will provide thousands of COVID-19 tests to various areas around the country as part of the NBA Together campaign, the league announced Wednesday.   

"Public health data has made clear that the impacts of the coronavirus are most concentrated in historically marginalized communities of color where access to testing is scarce." the league said in its statement. "To meet this need, the NBA collaborated with UnidosUS and the National Urban League as well as several private laboratories to identify communities most in need and provide access to no-cost testing programs in addition to communicating public health information to community members."

Additionally, the NBA is providing free, daily testing at a mobile collection site in Orlando, Florida, where the league is preparing to resume the season Thursday. Appointments can be made for a test at Appointments.BioReference.com/NBAOrlando 

The news follows the NBA's latest release of its own internal testing results, which found the Florida bubble has remained intact.

Of the 344 players currently on the campus of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, zero tested positive for the coronavirus. No players have tested positive since arriving at the bubble in mid-July. Those test results are also being reviewed in numerous academic studies on pooled testing and rapid turnaround testing to assess outbreak control and management. 

Now the league is working to ensure it is taking care of the communities most at-risk across the nation. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Not only have the NBA and WNBA recorded more than 45 public service announcements, but they have also partnered with a national coalition of health officials to drive donations of plasma from those who have already survived COVID-19. 

Including the site in Florida, the NBA has Federally Qualified Health Centers in all 30 local team markets and has donated tests to those facilities. 

Plans to make testing available nationwide through basketball were first approved through the league's health and safety protocols to return to play in 2020. 

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass drops a fresh first-round mock with NBA restarting tomorrow on TNT ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Aaron Gordon

    @AndrewDBailey finds the trades that make sense for the Magic star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Aaron Gordon

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    The season restarts Thursday on TNT. Here's exclusive merch to get ready 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Adam Silver Respects Peaceful Protest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Respects Peaceful Protest

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report