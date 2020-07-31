Fernando Rodney, Astros Agree to Minor League Contract

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Fernando Rodney Experience has arrived in Houston, Texas.

Rodney signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros on Friday and he'll report to the club's alternate training site in Corpus Christi:

The three-time All-Star is joining his 12th different MLB franchise after having last appeared in 38 games for the Washington Nationals in 2019 after a stint with the Oakland Athletics earlier in the season.

Rodney pitched 47.2 innings with a 5.66 ERA and 1.615 WHIP to go with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Now 43 years old, Rodney could end up providing some depth for the Astros bullpen, especially in the wake of Justin Verlander's forearm strain.

Houston's starting rotation was already lookin a bit thin before Verlander was shut down for at least two weeks and it's taken on more of a piecemeal look since. The team started rookie Cristian Javier against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday only days after reliever Andre Scrubb took the mound for the first time in the bigs.

While he's headed to the team's training site for now, it's likely Rodney could be called upon sooner than later to help out a bullpen that's having to use relievers take on larger roles. Just where he fits in there is another question worth considering.

Rodney has predominately served as a closer throughout his career, racking up 327 saves over 17 years (17th all-time in MLB history) yet right-hander Roberto Osuna has that role locked down.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That could open the door for Rodney to serve as Osuna's set-up man, but it's more than likely his usage—should he get called up—will depend more on matchups and situations than anything.