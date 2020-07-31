Mitchell Trubisky 'Trying to Prove Everybody Wrong' amid Bears QB Battle

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has become one of the NFL's biggest punching bags.

Bears fans have let him hear it over his inconsistent play. Fans in Kansas City will never let him forget he was drafted before Patrick Mahomes. Bears general manager Ryan Pace declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract while adding quarterback Nick Foles to the mix.

Speaking to the media Friday, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 said the criticism has only made him work harder.

"I'm just trying to prove everybody wrong...and my teammates right," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.