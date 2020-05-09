Bears' Mitch Trubisky 'Embracing' QB Competition with Nick Foles, Matt Nagy Says

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has embraced his competition with Nick Foles:

The Bears traded for the ex-Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and signed him to a restructured three-year contract worth $24 million ($17 million guaranteed).

That isn't backup quarterback money, and the Bears clearly intend on having Foles compete for the job with Trubisky, who has had an up-and-down pro career.

The Bears traded up from No. 3 overall to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft and picked Trubisky out of UNC. He broke out in his second NFL campaign, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Trubisky also rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

An 11-5 season and NFC North title brought much optimism to the Windy City for the 2019 season, but Trubisky and the Bears struggled to an 8-8 record. Trubisky regressed in 2019, seeing his passing yards per attempt, touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion percentage all decrease.

The Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, so the future of the quarterback position in Chicago hangs in the balance with Foles now looking to take the job.

Chicago is scheduled to open its 2020 season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.