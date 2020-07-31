ONE Championship 2020: 'No Surrender' Results and Highlights

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

New ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand falls to his knees after winning over Jonathan Haggerty, left, of the United Kingdom in their ONE Flyweight World Championship Mixed Martial Arts title fight dubbed 'Dawn of Heroes' Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Rodtang dethroned Haggerty via a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Petchdam Petchyindee Academy by majority decision Friday to retain the flyweight muay thai world championship in the main event of the ONE Championship "No Surrender" card at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang has successfully defended the belt three times since winning it from Jonathan Haggerty last August. He knocked off Walter Goncalves in his first defense before beating Haggerty in a rematch.

The "Iron Man" owns a 263-42-10 career record after 12 wins in his last 13 fights.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy headlined the undercard with his victory by majority decision over Yodsanklai Fairtex to retain the featherweight muay thai world championship.

It marked the fourth straight win for Petchmorakot, who defeated Pongsiri PK Saenchaimuaythaigym in the inaugural featherweight title bout in February.

He improved his career record to 162-34-2 with Friday's effort.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Superbon Banchamek scored a triumph by unanimous decision over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing matchup. It's his 10th consecutive victory dating back to June 2018.

It was the third meeting between Superbon and Sitthichai, who split their two fights in 2016.

Stamp Fairtex, who dropped the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title to Janet Todd in February, returned to MMA on Friday with a first-round knockout of Sunisa Srisen.

Fairtex is now 5-0 in MMA competition with three KOs in the opening round.

Fabricio Andrade was impressive in his ONE Championship debut as he forced Mark Abelardo to submit to a rear-naked choke in the second round. It was the Brazilian's first fight since May 2019.

Finally, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon continued their rivalry with a seventh head-to-head muay thai matchup.

Superlek, who'd gone just 1-4-1 in the previous meetings, scored the win by unanimous decision. It's the first time he's beat Panpayak since February 2017.  

Related

    Sources: UFC Working Toward Andrade-Eye Bout

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Sources: UFC Working Toward Andrade-Eye Bout

    Brett Okamoto
    via ESPN.com

    Stars Break Down Sitthichai vs. Superbon

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Stars Break Down Sitthichai vs. Superbon

    Bear Frazer
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Report: Volkov-Harris Added to UFC 254 Card

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Volkov-Harris Added to UFC 254 Card

    Brett Okamoto
    via ESPN.com

    Rousey's Protege Is Gunning for His Own UFC Gold

    How Edmen Shahbazyan's sparring sessions with Ronda have helped his career take off 📲

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rousey's Protege Is Gunning for His Own UFC Gold

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report