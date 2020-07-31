ONE Championship 2020: 'No Surrender' Results and Highlights

Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Petchdam Petchyindee Academy by majority decision Friday to retain the flyweight muay thai world championship in the main event of the ONE Championship "No Surrender" card at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang has successfully defended the belt three times since winning it from Jonathan Haggerty last August. He knocked off Walter Goncalves in his first defense before beating Haggerty in a rematch.

The "Iron Man" owns a 263-42-10 career record after 12 wins in his last 13 fights.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy headlined the undercard with his victory by majority decision over Yodsanklai Fairtex to retain the featherweight muay thai world championship.

It marked the fourth straight win for Petchmorakot, who defeated Pongsiri PK Saenchaimuaythaigym in the inaugural featherweight title bout in February.

He improved his career record to 162-34-2 with Friday's effort.

Superbon Banchamek scored a triumph by unanimous decision over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing matchup. It's his 10th consecutive victory dating back to June 2018.

It was the third meeting between Superbon and Sitthichai, who split their two fights in 2016.

Stamp Fairtex, who dropped the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title to Janet Todd in February, returned to MMA on Friday with a first-round knockout of Sunisa Srisen.

Fairtex is now 5-0 in MMA competition with three KOs in the opening round.

Fabricio Andrade was impressive in his ONE Championship debut as he forced Mark Abelardo to submit to a rear-naked choke in the second round. It was the Brazilian's first fight since May 2019.

Finally, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon continued their rivalry with a seventh head-to-head muay thai matchup.

Superlek, who'd gone just 1-4-1 in the previous meetings, scored the win by unanimous decision. It's the first time he's beat Panpayak since February 2017.