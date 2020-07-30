MLS Is Back Tournament 2020 Results: Philadelphia Advances to Semifinals

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Union are off to the semifinals.

Led by Sergio Santos' two goals, the Union knocked off Sporting KC 3-1 on Thursday and advanced in the MLS is Back Tournament. Jamiro Monteiro also got on the board for the Union, while Alan Pulido scored the lone goal for Sporting KC.

The Union showed off some lovely team soccer Thursday. The game's first goal was set up by Alejandro Bedoya, who started the move from midfield, kept his run going well into the box, was fed through the back line and slipped a ball across the face of goal to a wide-open Monteiro, who tapped home for an easy tally.

Santos took over from there, pouncing on a terrible turnover from Sporting KC off their own free kick and in their own half, outrunning the defense to the ball and chipping a buttery effort over goalkeeper Tim Melia to finish the move.

It was essentially a 70-yard sprint past everyone on the pitch from Santos. That he had the composure to also finish the move in such clinical fashion was highly impressive.

He was in the right place at the right time on the team's third goal, as well. Wunderkind Brenden Aaronson found him in the box with a scintillating pass to make it 3-0.

Pulido pulled one back for Kansas City before the halftime break but couldn't penetrate the Union to get back into the game in the second half.

The Union are an exciting team, no doubt, but to win in such convincing fashion came as something of a surprise.

The Union now await the winner of NYCFC vs. the Portland Timbers. Sporting KC's tournament is over.