WWE and AEW's Biggest Busts of 2020 Thus Far

Credit: WWE.com

Seven full months in, most would call 2020 as a whole a bust. Most of that goes far beyond the scope of professional wrestling, but WWE and All Elite Wrestling have certainly been a part of that for fans of the companies.

Now past the halfway point of the year, both have much to answer for. Whether it was sloppy storytelling or poor planning, these companies have not always risen to the occasion, which is inevitable for a weekly program.

WWE has attempted to pull in new fans with fresh ideas and characters. Not all of it has worked. While Drew McIntyre has taken the ball and run with it, Liv Morgan could not last in a top role past a few months.

NXT has sustained success through the year but sometimes at the expense of 205 Live. Rob Gronkowski added mainstream attention to WWE for a few moments, but that did not last.

As a fledgling competitor to WWE, AEW has made mistakes in creating stories, often dropping the bad ones quickly. Brandi Rhodes has struggled to find her spot in AEW alongside the entire women's division.

Despite plenty of exciting signings such as Lance Archer and Brian Cage, Jake Hager remains a problem more than a success story for the company.

Exploring the failures of both wrestling brands will only serve to benefit them going forward. Every mistake is a chance to learn, and there is much to learn from these recent busts.