Report: SEC Agrees to 10-Game, Conference-Only CFB Schedule, Delays Start Date

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The SEC will follow the Big Ten and Pac-12 in adopting a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Conference officials are also pushing the start of the season for its member schools back to Sept. 26, a delay of three weeks from the original date.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.