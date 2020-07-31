Ranking the Best and Worst Finishes to NBA Seasons

0 of 8

DARRON CUMMINGS/Associated Press

Eight is the magic number inside the NBA bubble.

That's how many games teams have to secure a playoff spot, jostle for postseason seeding or make their final preparations for a championship push. It's not even 400 minutes of game time (provided no extra sessions are needed), yet it could very well shape the outcome of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ending on a high note has never been more important, which got us thinking: What's the best close to a season in recent NBA history? And, since 2020 won't allow us to have nice things, what are the worst finishes to a campaign we've seen?

We'll let the stat sheet answer both questions by examining the 20 best and worst scoring differentials and net ratings over a club's final eight games since 1983-84 (as far back as the data is available). Then, we'll determine the four best and worst—you know, for a total of eight—by determining their average rank in wins (or losses) and our two statistical categories of choice.