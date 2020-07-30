NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

John Amis/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season is finally back, with a pair of seeding games kicking off the action Thursday from the bubble in Orlando, Florida. For the next two-plus months, the top teams will be back on the court and looking to earn the NBA title.

But for eight teams, the season is already over. And their focus has shifted to the upcoming offseason. And when that finally arrives in October, there will be some strong free agents for teams to pursue.

Here's some of the latest buzz and predictions for some of the top players on expiring contracts.

Anthony Davis, PF

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

At the end of his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis will have decisions to make. First, he holds a $28.75 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and while he may want to return to the team, that may not be the route he takes.

Earlier this year, Davis said he was planning to decline that option, per Mark Medina of USA Today. But a lot has changed since then because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams may not have as much financial flexibility, with the salary cap unlikely to increase by as much as it originally might have.

However, The Athletic's Austin Slater recently wrote that "an opt-out and re-sign" remains likely for Davis and the Lakers. John Hollinger of The Athletic believes Davis "might be more willing to consider a shorter deal given that next year's max contract would be based off a lower cap number than originally expected." That could set him up to sign a larger deal down the line.

So while it's unknown what type of deal Davis will sign, don't expect the 27-year-old power forward to be anywhere other than Los Angeles next season. He will be back alongside LeBron James, looking to lead the Lakers to the NBA title—perhaps their second in a row.

Prediction: Davis re-signs with Lakers.

Fred VanVleet, PG

After helping the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title last year, Fred VanVleet has played even better this season, now in a starting role. Through 48 games, VanVleet is averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest, all career highs.

Consequently, the 26-year-old will be one of the top point guards likely to be available this offseason. And with the Raptors having several other key players set to hit free agency (such as Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol), it's possible they won't bring back all of them.

Hollinger recently wrote that he's heard VanVleet's name "connected" to the New York Knicks. His signing would make sense for them, as they would sort out an area of need and then use their first-round draft pick to address another position. Or they could sign VanVleet to a short-term deal to help groom a young point guard.

In April, VanVleet said that he would be "flexible" about signing a shorter pact, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN, considering the uncertainty with the salary cap for the near future.

The guess here is that VanVleet heads to New York, signing a short-term deal with the Knicks and helping them take steps toward ending their seven-year playoff drought.

Prediction: VanVleet signs with Knicks.

Andre Drummond, C

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Andre Drummond has played only eight games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded from the Detroit Pistons in February, shortly before the NBA season was suspended.

Cleveland is among the eight teams that weren't invited to Orlando for the season restart, but Drummond appears likely to be back with the Cavs in 2020-21. He holds a $28.75 million player option that he will likely accept. However, it's also possible that the 26-year-old center works out a new deal that keeps him in Cleveland long term.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, there's "mutual interest" between Drummond and the Cavaliers in negotiating an extension. And while it's possible they will wait to see him play more games with the team first, it makes sense why they would want to keep him for several years.

Drummond will give the Cavs a strong rebounder down low and a solid veteran presence on a roster that's filled with young guards. So the negotiations will lead to a deal between the two parties that keeps him in Cleveland beyond next season.

Prediction: Drummond opts in, then signs new deal with Cavaliers.