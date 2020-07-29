UFC's Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Conor McGregor: I'll 'Smash Your Face'

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is prepared to fight Conor McGregor anywhere, anytime.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Chimaev said "send me" the location for the fight and he'll "come and smash your face." He added that he could dispatch McGregor in the first round in the event they met inside the Octagon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.