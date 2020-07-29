UFC's Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Conor McGregor: I'll 'Smash Your Face'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is prepared to fight Conor McGregor anywhere, anytime. 

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Chimaev said "send me" the location for the fight and he'll "come and smash your face." He added that he could dispatch McGregor in the first round in the event they met inside the Octagon.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ferguson's Choices for Return

    Tony Ferguson calls out Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier as possible matchups for his next fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ferguson's Choices for Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tito Ortiz Running for Huntington Beach City Council

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Tito Ortiz Running for Huntington Beach City Council

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White Says 'McGregor Is Retired' but Could Return

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White Says 'McGregor Is Retired' but Could Return

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Volkanovski on Immediate Max Holloway Trilogy

    'What, we’re just gonna keep fighting until Max wins?’ 📲

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Volkanovski on Immediate Max Holloway Trilogy

    Jed Meshew
    via MMA Fighting