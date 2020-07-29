LeBron James Jokes Anthony Davis Is 'Anthony Jabbar-Davis' in Glasses Photo

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 117-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Anthony Davis continues to recover after being poked in the eye during Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic, LeBron James couldn't help but notice a resemblance between his teammate and a former Los Angeles Lakers legend.  

James gave Davis a new nickname and posted a side-by-side image of the Lakers star and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wearing similar protective glasses:

Davis' status for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers has been up in the air, but he told reporters after participating in Wednesday's practice that he intends to play. 

"That's the plan," he said. "I'll get evaluated again tonight by one of the doctors here and kind of get an update from them. That's the plan, for me to play."

The Lakers (49-14) enter the NBA season restart as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They trail the Milwaukee Bucks by three games for the best overall record in the league. 

Davis leads the Lakers with 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. 

