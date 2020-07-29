Dodgers' Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games for Throwing at Bregman, Taunting Correa

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has handed out discipline to members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros following Tuesday's bench-clearing incident. 

Per MLB's official statement, Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, manager Dave Roberts has been suspended for one game, and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined for his role in the situation. 

MLB noted that Kelly is appealing his suspension, making him eligible to pitch for the time being. Roberts will serve his suspension during Wednesday's game. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Markakis Opts into Season

    Braves OF Nick Markakis will rejoin team after previously deciding not to play

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Markakis Opts into Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Wild, Benches-Clearing 6th Inning, and What's Next

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Inside the Wild, Benches-Clearing 6th Inning, and What's Next

    Dan Mullen
    via ESPN.com

    Soto Cleared to Play by MLB

    Nationals star Juan Soto now needs to be cleared by D.C. health department to return to the team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Soto Cleared to Play by MLB

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Investigating Cause of Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Investigating Cause of Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report