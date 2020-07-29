Dodgers' Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games for Throwing at Bregman, Taunting Correa

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has handed out discipline to members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros following Tuesday's bench-clearing incident.

Per MLB's official statement, Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, manager Dave Roberts has been suspended for one game, and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined for his role in the situation.

MLB noted that Kelly is appealing his suspension, making him eligible to pitch for the time being. Roberts will serve his suspension during Wednesday's game.

