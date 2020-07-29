Astros' Lance McCullers Slams Joe Kelly: 'Unprofessional' to Throw at Bregman

Lance McCullers Jr. has taken exception to Joe Kelly throwing behind Alex Bregman during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

McCullers told reporters Kelly's actions were "unprofessional" and intentional. 

"Joe Kelly threw a ball behind Bregman's head on 3-0 on purpose," McCullers said. "Not only did he take it upon himself to send a message, but he wasn't even a part of that team. We knew coming into the game he likes to go off-script. What he did was unprofessional."

     

