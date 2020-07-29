UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Reportedly Running for Huntington Beach City Council

David Becker/Associated Press

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz intends to run for City Council in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted that three council seats will be open for the November elections and that Ortiz submitted the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot.

