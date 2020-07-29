UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Reportedly Running for Huntington Beach City Council

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Tito Ortiz eyes his opponent, Forrest Griffin before his UFC 148 light heavyweight fight Saturday, July 7, 2012, in Las Vegas. Griffin won the bout by a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker/Associated Press

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz intends to run for City Council in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted that three council seats will be open for the November elections and that Ortiz submitted the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

