Pistons Announce Purchase of Northern Arizona G League Team from Suns

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday they've completed the purchase of the Northern Arizona Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and will relocate the organization to Detroit.

Play for the rebranded team is scheduled to begin during the 2021-22 G League season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

