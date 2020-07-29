Pistons Announce Purchase of Northern Arizona G League Team from Suns

Pistons Announce Purchase of Northern Arizona G League Team from SunsJuly 29, 2020
The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday they've completed the purchase of the Northern Arizona Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and will relocate the organization to Detroit.
Play for the rebranded team is scheduled to begin during the 2021-22 G League season.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
OFFICIAL: The @NBAGLeague is coming to Detroit! The #Pistons are purchasing the Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns and the rebranded team is expected to play in a new arena currently being constructed on the campus of @waynestate beginning in the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/diXx8nTwzt
