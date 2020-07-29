Pistons Announce Purchase of Northern Arizona G League Team from Suns

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

The Detroit Pistons logo on the basketball court before basketball game between the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at The Palace Friday, April 8, 2011, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons announced Friday that billionaire California investor Tom Gores has agreed to buy the struggling NBA franchise. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday they've completed the purchase of the Northern Arizona Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and will relocate the organization to Detroit.

Play for the rebranded team is scheduled to begin during the 2021-22 G League season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

