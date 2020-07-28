Clippers' Montrezl Harrell to Miss Restart Game vs. Lakers Due to Family Matter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 136-130. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell will miss the team's first game of the 2019-20 NBA season restart against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and it is "unclear when he will return to the NBA's Disney bubble."

Haynes was given an excused absence and left the Clippers last week to attend to a family matter. 

                    

