Clippers' Montrezl Harrell to Miss Restart Game vs. Lakers Due to Family Matter

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell will miss the team's first game of the 2019-20 NBA season restart against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and it is "unclear when he will return to the NBA's Disney bubble."

Haynes was given an excused absence and left the Clippers last week to attend to a family matter.

