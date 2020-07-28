Malachi Capers in Critical Condition After Shooting Caught on Video

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Former Buffalo State defensive end Malachi Capers is in critical condition after being shot in Queens, New York, on Monday, per WABC Buffalo.

The shooting occurred after a man appeared to start an argument with Capers inside a bodega which escalated to a physical altercation before Capers was shot by the man, identified by police as Jeffrey Thurston.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted a video of the shooting (warning: contains disturbing content).

Capers remains a student at Buffalo State, but injuries ended his football career after just one season.

"Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to ongoing injury issues," head football coach Christian Ozolins said in a statement, via WKBW Buffalo. "We have him in our thoughts as we wish for a speedy and full recovery."

The 20-year-old Queens native attended Flushing High School before joining the Bengals.