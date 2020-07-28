Alex Smith 'Part of the Equation' If He Passes Physical After Injury, Says HC

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Despite missing all of last season with a leg injury, Alex Smith could be compete for playing time at quarterback for the Washington Football Team if he passes his physical.

"If that happens, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation," head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "That's the truth of the matter."

Smith suffered a tibia and fibula fracture in 2018 before undergoing several surgeries that put his career in doubt, but the veteran was cleared to return to football activities last week, per Stephania Bell of ESPN.

Though he didn't pass his physical Monday, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Smith could still earn a role as soon as he is cleared by the team.

Dwayne Haskins is the presumed starting quarterback for Washington going into 2020 despite an up-and-down first season in the NFL. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft had seven passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances, leading the team to just a 2-5 record as a starter.

He's considered the quarterback of the future for the organization, although Rivera refuses to rule out Smith as an option.

"I also don't want to forget Alex Smith," the coach said in February on The Team 980. "Here's a guy that's doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was, we have a good situation...we have competition at that position."

Smith has been a reliable player throughout most of his career, earning three Pro Bowl selections with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 36-year-old had an 85.7 passer rating in 2018 while helping Washington go 6-3 to start the year, but his injury resulted in a 1-6 finish to the season.

Even if Haskins has more upside for the future, Smith could provide Washington with a steady presence under center as the squad tries to improve upon last year's 3-13 record.