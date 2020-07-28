Scottie Pippen Denies Rumors of Michael Jordan Feud After 'The Last Dance'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen doesn't bear any grudges against Michael Jordan amid rumors of a rift between the two stemming from The Last Dance.

Per the Associated Press, Pippen has talked with Jordan since the documentary aired in April and May.

"Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago. ... It didn't bother me at all. It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn't seen or knew anything about basketball in the '90s," he said.

