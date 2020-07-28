Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and RB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was selected as an "Ankle Breaker" as EA Sports released more positional Superstar X-Factor abilities for Madden NFL 21 on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the other running backs with special abilities in this year's video game:

  • Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings): "First One Free"
  • Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans): "Freight Train"
  • Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys): "Freight Train"
  • Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns): "Wrecking Ball"
  • Saquon Barkley (New York Giants): "First One Free"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

