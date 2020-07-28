Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and RB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was selected as an "Ankle Breaker" as EA Sports released more positional Superstar X-Factor abilities for Madden NFL 21 on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the other running backs with special abilities in this year's video game:

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings): "First One Free"

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans): "Freight Train"

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys): "Freight Train"

Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns): "Wrecking Ball"

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants): "First One Free"

