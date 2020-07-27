Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and QB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Credit: EA Sports

Winning a Super Bowl without an elite quarterback isn't easy in the modern-day NFL. In order to separate the elite passers from the rest of the pack, Madden NFL 21 is bringing back special X-Factor abilities.    

EA Sports started revealing some of this year's X-Factors on Monday, featuring some of the league's top quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Each X-Factor is a reflection of the player's performance and skill set.

  • Brady, Brees: Pro Reads (highlights the first open target and speeds up throws)
  • Wilson: Blitz Radar (highlights extra blitzers)
  • Rodgers: Gambler (can't be intercepted by AI defenders)
  • Mahomes: Bazooka (max throwing distance increased by 15-plus yards)
  • Jackson: Truzz (immune to fumbles when he's in the zone)

Fans can keep up to date with all of the Madden NFL 21 X-Factors on the game's official website.

The developers have already revealed the individual player ratings. Mahomes is the top quarterback and one of five players across the league to earn a 99 overall rating. Wilson is right behind him at 97 overall, and Jackson earned a 94 following his MVP campaign in 2019.

Madden NFL 21 will hit stores for current-gen gaming consoles on Aug. 28. The game will also be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on a date to be announced.

