Clippers' Ivica Zubac Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac told reporters Monday that he was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Zubac said he tested positive the week before the Fourth of July and is just starting to get his wind back ahead of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

