Clippers' Ivica Zubac Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac told reporters Monday that he was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

Zubac said he tested positive the week before the Fourth of July and is just starting to get his wind back ahead of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

