Giants News: Andrew Thomas Signs 4-Year, $32.3M Rookie Contract

First-round pick Andrew Thomas signed his rookie with the New York Giants on Monday, which Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported will be worth $32.3 million over four years.

Per Rapoport, the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a $21.1 million signing bonus.

The Giants selected Thomas, an offensive tackle from Georgia, with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in the hope that he'll eventually become a franchise left tackle to protect quarterback Daniel Jones.

While that rationale made sense, there was some question about whether Thomas was the best left tackle on the board. Some draft pundits, like B/R's Matt Miller, had players like Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs graded higher at the position.

Wills went No. 10 overall to the Cleveland Browns, Louisville's Mekhi Becton went No. 11 overall to the New York Jets and Wirfs went No. 13 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller did feel that Thomas was the best run-blocker of the bunch, however. And his college coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart, spoke very highly of his upside.

"I mean, he's athletically as good as anybody you'll see. He's very sharp. He's very detailed. He has a plan," he said, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. "You don't find guys that are his size and speed and athleticism walking the streets, but you also don't find that combination of intelligence. They know what's going to happen before it happens."

The other question Thomas faces is whether he'll start the season at left or right tackle. The Giants can only hope he immediately establishes himself as a premier left tackle, but that's hardly a guarantee given the difficulty of the position.

But hopes are high in New York that Thomas will keep Jones upright and healthy from day one. The future of the team now centers on players like Jones, Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley.