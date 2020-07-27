Camilo Villegas' 22-Month-Old Daughter Mia Dies from Tumors on Her Brain, Spine

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Mia Villegas, daughter of pro golfer Camilo Villegas, died Sunday at just 22 months old, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

She had tumors on her brain and spine, which were first discovered in March.

"The PGA TOUR is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."

Camilo Villegas first took his daughter for scans after noticing a change in her behavior.

"She was always like a little monkey, climbing on everything. But then one day, I noticed she had not been climbing on anything," he said in June, per Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. "She had also been crying a little more than normal at night."

She was brought to their pediatrician and eventually the Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, but her surgery was unsuccessful.

Villegas, 38, last competed in the Korn Ferry Challenge in June "after receiving his family's blessing," per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel, finishing in a tie for 33rd. The Colombian is currently exempt from the PGA Tour with a major medical extension.

The four-time All-American at Florida has won four PGA Tour events in his career, reaching as high as seventh in the official world golf rankings.